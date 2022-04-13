Protest held outside Tallinn`s Russian embassy against women raped in war

Demonstrations towards Russian aggression in Ukraine continued for the third day in Tallinn on Wednesday.

Just a few dozen ladies gathered on Wednesday in entrance of the Russian embassy constructing on Pikk tänav to attract consideration to Russian troopers’ abuses of girls and kids in Ukraine.

The message of the protest organizers was this: “Russian soldiers are raping and murdering innocent women and children in Ukraine. People who support this war also support war crimes, jarring murders to which they are accomplices.

That is our message to the supporters of the Putin regime (in Russia, Estonia and everywhere).”