Protest Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Home Over BJP’s Tajinder Bagga Row

Policemen deployed exterior Arvind Kejriwal’s house in Delhi

New Delhi:

A day after Delhi BJP chief Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police, social gathering employees protested exterior the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, is in energy in Punjab.

Mr Bagga reached his house in Delhi on the intervening night time of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police within the nationwide capital yesterday.

A particular department of the police has been activated to offer safety across the Chief Minister’s house in anticipation of the protest, information company ANI reported.

BJP chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa was detained in the course of the protest. Visuals present a number of BJP employees shouting slogans exterior Mr Kejriwal’s house, surrounded by police barricades.

Leaders of the AAP, which has currently been accused of utilizing the Punjab Police to focus on political rivals and critics of Mr Kejriwal, have defended the motion towards Mr Bagga and stated the BJP chief was taken into custody after he refused to cooperate in a probe towards him and ignored 5 notices.

The police workforce from Punjab, whereas taking Mr Bagga to the state from Delhi, was stopped by their counterparts in Haryana, a BJP-ruled state, and Mr Bagga was handed over to the Delhi Police, which comes beneath the Union Home Ministry headed by BJP’s Amit Shah.

Mr Bagga faces prices in a case filed in Punjab’s Mohali district for allegedly making provocative statements on social media, selling non secular enmity and prison intimidation.

Mr Bagga alleged the Punjab Police workforce didn’t present him any warrant earlier than selecting him up.