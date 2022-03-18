Protester ties himself to goalpost during Premier League match

An ecological protester pressured a stoppage in play and took heart stage throughout a Premier League soccer match on Thursday evening.

The man certain himself in opposition to a goalpost at Everton’s Goodison Park, sporting a shiny orange shirt that learn “Just Stop Oil.” An online handle to the Facebook page of an ecological group bearing the identical title was seen in white lettering on the shirt.

He stood with a zip-tie round his neck as officers rushed the world. The soccer match was halted for roughly eight minutes, according to The Mirror.

The protester was recognized as 21-year previous pupil Louis McKechnie, in response to “Just Stop Oil.” Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The protester was ejected and carried out of from Goodison following the invasion. Stu Forster/Getty Images

The protester was recognized as Louis McKechnie, a 21-year-old mechanical engineering pupil, with an enormous historical past of protests. The “Just Stop Oil” Facebook page documented McKechnie’s ploy.

“I’m about to disrupt a football match and I’m terrified,” Louis McKechnie stated within the video, recorded forward of the match between Everton and Newcastle United.

The marketing campaign will mobilize “people from all walks of life to oppose the plans for new UK Oil fields” in 2022, in response to the “Just Stop Oil” web site.

McKechnie mentioned the unfavorable affect of oil as a video confirmed his invasion. He was arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment, in response to native police.

“I believe as many people as possible need to know what a possible future holds,” McKechnie stated.

McKechnie was released from prison in January following a three-month sentence for a separate protest.