Protesters around the world gather to condemn war in Ukraine

Dozens of protesters flocked to Times Square on Saturday, condemning Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Bracing New York City’s freezing temperatures, Ukrainian residents demanded world leaders to “close the sky” following Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyys’ repeated requires a no-fly zone.

“Our fellow Ukrainians, they are suffering from those missile strikes and the aeroplanes flying over our cities and killing innocent people, bombing a maternity house,” stated Igor Ubay from the western metropolis of Lviv.

“We just want that to be stopped and we want people to live because every human being is meant to live, not to die. And we are just asking for a little bit of support closing those skies.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s controversial refugee coverage, which has capped the variety of non-Jewish Ukrainian refugees allowed to remain within the nation, has sparked outrage.

Hundreds of individuals gathered in central Tel Aviv, calling for the quota to be scraped and for an finish to the struggle.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked took to Facebook on Friday to defend her coverage.

“Contrary to criticism, the vast majority of those who came to Israel were allowed to enter and stay here until the [war] passes,” she wrote.

However, some protesters in Israel say that the nation might do extra to assist folks escape the struggle.

“I think the world is not doing enough to help Ukraine. Russia is a big powerful country with a very big army, and I think Ukraine needs much more help, and I think including troops perhaps and also military help,” stated Saroj Elam, who joined the demonstrations on Saturday.

Moving north, police say some 4000 demonstrators took to the streets of Helsinki in a present of solidarity for Ukraine.

Hundreds of Russians are crossing into Finland by the day on one of many few remaining routes in a foreign country in a bid to flee financial sanctions and political uncertainty.

Thousands of antiwar demonstrators have been arrested in Moscow and St. Petersburg since Russia invaded its neighbour greater than three weeks in the past.

In Madrid, dozens of Russians gathered in entrance of the Russian embassy to rally in opposition to the Putin regime and denounce the invasion.