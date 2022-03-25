Protesters cause chaos at Port Botany for fourth consecutive day

Climate change activists are protesting at Sydney’s Port Botany for a fourth consecutive day regardless of the state authorities introducing more durable rules on Thursday to crack down on the unlawful protests.

On Friday morning, NSW Police mentioned its officers had been attending the scene of a freight line at Port Botany the place a girl had suspended herself from a bipod construction in an effort to dam cargo trains from transferring out and in of the world.

The protester – figuring out herself as Emma – took to Facebook to share her actions with followers and mentioned she was ready for police to reach.

“Emma” mentioned she was protesting as a result of local weather change inaction. Credit:Blockade Australia

“Wow they are really taking a while,” she mentioned concerning the response by emergency companies in a Facebook dwell stream.