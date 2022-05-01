Protesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings

Sudanese safety forces fired tear gasoline at crowds who massed in Khartoum on Saturday to rally towards army rule and mark the third anniversary of the killing of scores of protesters.

The crowds blocked a significant highway junction within the capital and laid out meals to interrupt their Ramadan quick. But simply earlier than sunset, officers started breaking apart the rally and chased demonstrators into aspect streets, a Reuters reporter stated.

Postings on social media stated individuals additionally gathered within the cities of Madani, Kosti and El Obeid, carrying posters with faces of among the younger males killed in 2019.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will continue on the path the martyrs began,” stated one of many protesters in Khartoum on Saturday who declined to be named.

Protests and unrest have continued to rock Sudan since months of massed demonstrations culminated within the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

On June 3 that yr, armed males charged pro-democracy demonstrators who have been holding a sit-in outdoors the army headquarters within the middle of the capital, demanding the military hand over rule to civilians after Bashir’s ousting.

Activist docs stated practically 130 individuals have been killed in that raid and ensuing violence. Official tallies put the demise rely at 87.

The army later agreed to share energy with civilians however took energy once more in a coup in October 2021.

Sudanese police couldn’t be reached for touch upon Saturday, the third anniversary of the sit-in raid in keeping with the Islamic lunar calendar.

Khartoum state’s safety committee had on Friday known as on protests to stay peaceable and blocked off central Khartoum.

Military leaders have denied duty for the 2019 killings. Various extra junior officers are on trial over the deaths.

Read extra:

EU, US urge Sudan to move to civilian rule

Clashes in Sudan’s West Darfur killed over 210: Governor

Former top Sudanese official Suleiman says he’s released from detention