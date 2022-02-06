Protesters Gather In Downtown Minneapolis In Wake Of Police Shooting Of Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon to demand solutions and specific outrage after the deadly police capturing of Amir Locke.

The crowd began to assemble on Saturday afternoon exterior of the Hennepin County Government Center, holding indicators calling for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to resign and for Minneapolis Police Officer Mark Hanneman – who fatally shot Locke on Wednesday – to be fired and prosecuted.

Protest occurring proper now exterior Minneapolis City Hall calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was shot and killed throughout a SWAT raid this week. Signs say “Frey lied, Amir died” and “No more no-knock” @WCCO pic.twitter.com/JOpJQtXgpO — David Schuman (@david_schuman) February 5, 2022

Locke, 22, was shot by Hanneman as a SWAT workforce burst by the door of a downtown house. Minneapolis police say they had been aiding St. Paul police with the execution of a search warrant, and Locke was not named within the unique warrant.

In response to the capturing, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey instituted a moratorium on the request or execution of no-knock warrants within the metropolis. The moratorium has an exception for conditions when there’s an “imminent threat of harm to an individual or the public,” and it will must be accredited by Interim Chief Amelia Huffman.

In 2020, the mayor and former police chief up to date the division’s no-knock coverage specifying that officers have to announce themselves as police earlier than they cross the edge. Body camera footage of Locke’s demise reveals officers announce themselves as they cross the edge. Locke is shot 3 times lower than 10 seconds later.

Body digicam footage reveals Locke, who had a license to hold, had his gun on the time. Family members say he had gotten his gun to guard himself as he drove for Doordash.

During a press convention Friday, Locke’s dad and mom said he was “loved by all, hated by none,” and had desires of going into the music trade.

