Protesters in Istanbul condemn migrant deaths near border with Greece

Hundreds of individuals in Istanbul marched to the Greek consulate on Saturday to protest the deaths of 19 migrants close to Turkey’s border with Greece.

Turkish authorities mentioned they froze to demise earlier this week after being illegally pushed again throughout the border by Greek guards. Athens has firmly rejected the accusation.

The demonstration, organised by Turkish humanitarian teams, noticed about 300 protesters stroll to the consulate close to considered one of Istanbul’s foremost procuring streets behind a banner studying “Close borders to racism, open to humanity”.

Dozens of riot police stood by as help employees addressed the group.

“People were stripped of their clothes and their belongings were taken. They were left to die and the whole world remains silent about this,” mentioned Fehmi Bülent Yıldırım, chairman of IHH, a humanitarian help group.

He referred to as on the European Parliament to “take action on this issue as soon as possible and stop this cruel attitude that commits these crimes against humanity”.

Kenan Alpay, vice chairman of humanitarian group Özgür-Der, mentioned the pushbacks confirmed “brutality beyond hypocrisy”. “We invite the Greek government to abandon these ugly policies,” he added.

Turkey has steadily alleged that Greece carries out pushbacks of migrants in search of to cross the northwestern land border or attain Greece’s Aegean islands on inflatable dinghies.

In an interview with broadcaster AHaber on Friday, Vice President Fuat Oktay accused Greece of “murder,” including that “all EU countries, unfortunately, are responsible for the deaths of 19 people”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to lift the alleged ill-treatment of migrants by Greece throughout his conferences with world leaders.

Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi has described the deaths as a “tragedy” however vehemently denied the declare that Greek forces had pushed again the migrants, insisting that the migrants by no means made it to the border.

Turkey is a central crossing level for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa in search of a greater life in EU international locations, with most crossing into Greece.

The EU, which noticed 1 million primarily Syrian refugees enter its territory in 2015, signed a migration settlement with Turkey in 2016 that has seen the movement of individuals dramatically decreased.