Protesters park truck on Sydney Harbour Bridge, causing commuter chaos

Climate change protesters have parked a truck on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and climbed on high of it, whereas others say they’ve glued themselves to the street, inflicting commuter chaos.

The activists, who’re live-streaming the protest, have parked the white truck on the left-hand southbound lane of the bridge which veers off to the town and japanese suburbs.

In the reside stream, two activists might be seen lighting a flare on high of the truck.

One of the protesters – who recognized himself as 40-year-old firefighter Alan – mentioned the activists will stay there till they’re bodily eliminated by police.