Protesters park truck on Sydney Harbour Bridge, causing commuter chaos
Climate change protesters have parked a truck on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and climbed on high of it, whereas others say they’ve glued themselves to the street, inflicting commuter chaos.
The activists, who’re live-streaming the protest, have parked the white truck on the left-hand southbound lane of the bridge which veers off to the town and japanese suburbs.
In the reside stream, two activists might be seen lighting a flare on high of the truck.
One of the protesters – who recognized himself as 40-year-old firefighter Alan – mentioned the activists will stay there till they’re bodily eliminated by police.
“Two of Fireproof Australia have glued themselves to the roadway and until the police able to unstick their hands they will stay there in front of this truck,” he mentioned within the video.
NSW Police are at present on the scene.
“A police operation is under way in a southbound lane of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command and Police Rescue are responding,” police mentioned in an announcement.
“Motorists are advised of potential delays and to avoid the area if possible.”