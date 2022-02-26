Protesters set up outside Russian embassy

Pro-Ukraine protesters have gathered outdoors the Russian embassy in Canberra, condemning Russian makes an attempt to topple the federal government.

Pro-Ukraine protesters have gathered in Canberra, Sydney and different main world cities after Russia declared warfare on the nation earlier this week.

The group gathered outdoors the Russian embassy in Canberra with flags and indicators condemning President Vladimir Putin’s makes an attempt to topple the Ukrainian authorities.

One protester, who was born in Melbourne to Ukrainian dad and mom, mentioned the invasion was “unprovoked and unecassary”.

“It’s just one man and his ego,” he mentioned.

“My cousin’s daughter is in Kyiv and she’s in danger we don’t know what could happen.”

In Sydney, tons of braved moist climate to collect at Martin Place for the second day in a row to protest the invasion.

Emotions ran excessive for some who chanted “no Putin, no killing” and pleaded to “stop World War Three”.

The resistance effort kicked off at 1pm with crowds anticipated to stay round till afterward Saturday afternoon.

Much bigger protests have been held in London, New York and Paris together with dozens of cities are the world.