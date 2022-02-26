Protesters take to the streets across Europe to oppose invasion of Ukraine

People throughout Europe took to the streets on Saturday to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. From Brussels to London, protesters referred to as on Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the offensive in opposition to Ukraine.

Outside the buildings of Russia’s everlasting mission to the EU in Brussels, a large crowd gathered on Saturday afternoon holding banners emblazoned with slogans corresponding to “Russian warship go f**k yourself;” “I’m Russian I stand with Ukraine” and “Adolf Putin.” The air was stuffed with the sounds of passing automobiles hooting their assist and protesters shouting “Stop Putin.”

Similar scenes passed off throughout Europe, with individuals gathering in London, Munich, Geneva, Edinburgh, Dublin and Paris. In London, eggs have been thrown on the Russian embassy, in line with the Independent, as individuals attending the protest within the British capital shouted “Putin go home.”

The outcry from internationally comes as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine with Russian forces aiming to take the capital Kyiv.