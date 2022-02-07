Protests over killing of Congolese refugee in Brazil

Demonstrators gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and different Brazilian cities on Saturday to protest the killing of a 24-year-old Congolese refugee who was overwhelmed to loss of life.

His killing on January 24, sparked outrage and revulsion throughout the nation. Other protests have lately have already underscored hate violence within the nation with a big Black inhabitants.

In Rio, demonstrators gathered exterior the identical seashore kiosk the place Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe was killed, overwhelmed by three males who had been caught on safety digital camera that police launched to the general public.

The video reveals the assailants attacking the younger man over the course of 13 minutes, holding him down and beating him with a rod, and persevering with to take action even after he loses consciousness.

They are later seen trying chest compressions, then rolling his physique over.

Police are nonetheless investigating the circumstances that prompted Kabagambe’s killing.

Kabagambe moved to Brazil in 2011 from his native Bunia, capital of Congo’s northeastern Ituri province, in 2011.