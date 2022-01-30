Prototype of Tesla Cybertruck spotted at Supercharging station

Tesla has introduced that it’s going to not launch any new fashions this yr and the manufacturing of Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed once more.Tesla Cybertruck made its debut in 2019.

A prototype of Tesla Cybertruck has been noticed for the primary time at a Supercharging station and the image of the identical has been posted on Twitter by Drive Tesla. The picture was taken on the Tesla Giga Texas’ Supercharger the place one can see the electrical pickup truck is getting charged.

Tesla has not revealed how a lot time will the Cybertruck take to get charged, nonetheless, it’s being guessed that it is going to be on the most degree of the Superchargers as the electrical automobile will sport a really massive battery, probably 200 kWh or extra. It can also be being speculated that the EV firm could improve V3 Supercharging output to 324 kW and additional introduce a V4 model that can provide increased energy.

It has been some time that Tesla fanatics have been ready for the electrical pickup truck to launch, however the EV maker just lately introduced that it’s going to not deliver any new EV fashions this yr. Tesla chief Elon Musk acknowledged ongoing semiconductor scarcity is the rationale behind the choice. “We have sufficient on our plate proper now, fairly frankly,” Musk had stated.

After its introduction in 2019, Tesla Cybertruck was anticipated to hit the market this yr, nonetheless, as a result of firm’s choice the manufacturing of the electrical truck has been pushed once more. Production of Tesla Semi and the brand new Roadster has additionally been delayed.

The EV firm has aimed to construct 50 per cent extra electrical automobiles this yr in comparison with 2021. It additionally has plans to construct extra Gigafactories across the globe. Tesla delivered 9,36,000 automobiles final yr, which is sort of double in quantity in comparison with 2020. It earned a large income of $ 5 billion from its deliveries final yr.

