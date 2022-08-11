Proud mama rents billboard to celebrate daughter’s doctorate degree

There are sure tales on the Internet which showcase the love that parents have for his or her children. The tales additionally seize how the achievements of the children make their mother and father proud. Such a narrative was shared on Facebook which is a couple of mama who rented a billboard to have fun her daughter’s doctorate diploma.

Facebook person Kendra Busbee shared an image on her private web page. The picture exhibits her daughter standing in entrance of the billboard she rented. “You must be my shining star. You were going to shine no matter where you are! I am the proudest mommy bean. I love you Dr Kristine S Smalls,” she shared together with the picture.

‘I got on the phone and I started making phone calls: ‘You know where I can get a billboard and who I can reach out to?’. I reached out to someone that just opened up a bakery and she directed me to someone that she used for her billboard and they gave me an amazing price,” Busbee told Good Morning America. “She just stood there in shock. So I hugged her. She hugged me back. And I said, ‘We did it, baby. You did it’,” she added whereas speaking about how her daughter reacted to seeing the billboard.

Take a take a look at the publish:

Since being posted, the share has amassed almost 400 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback. Many wrote congratulations to indicate their reactions. “That’s awesome,” wrote a Facebook person. “So proud,” shared one other.