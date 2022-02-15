Prove de-escalation, NATO tells Russia

NATO’s chief has welcomed alerts that Russia could also be on the lookout for a diplomatic resolution amid a navy build-up on Ukraine’s border however urged Moscow to exhibit its will to behave.

“There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side”, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg instructed reporters forward of a two-day assembly of the alliance’s defence ministers in Brussels.

“Russia has amassed a fighting force in and around Ukraine unprecedented since the cold war.

“Everything is now in place for a brand new assault.

“But Russia still has time to step back from the brink, stop preparing for war and start working for a peaceful solution.”

Stoltenberg stated the present state of affairs was the “most serious security crisis we have faced in Europe for decades”.