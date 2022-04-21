PSG win, on verge of 10th Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain all however sealed a record-equalling tenth French league crown with 5 rounds to spare by successful 3-0 at Angers.

PSG are 15 factors forward of second-place Marseille with 5 rounds left in and have a vastly superior objective distinction, however nonetheless want one level at residence towards Lens on Saturday to clinch the Ligue 1 title.

PSG are set to maneuver stage with Saint-Etienne, who gained their tenth title in 1981 and are combating to remain up this season. PSG solely had two titles to Marseille’s 9 when cash-rich Qatari homeowners QSI purchased PSG in 2011.

Kylian Mbappe fired PSG forward from the sting of the penalty space within the twenty eighth minute on Wednesday after swapping passes with proper again Achraf Hakimi.

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross following a brief nook simply earlier than the break, and captain Marquinhos headed in one other positive go from Di Maria within the 77th.

It appeared like PSG would have the ability to begin celebrating the title as Nantes led twice at Marseille. But Marseille rallied with Dimitri Payet netting two penalties and midfielder Amine Harit clinching a 3-2 win when he scored towards his former membership within the seventy fifth.

Marseille strengthened their bid to complete second within the automated Champions League spot as they now maintain a six-point lead over Rennes and Strasbourg. Alsace-side Strasbourg beat Rennes 2-1 at residence.

Fifth-place Monaco beat sixth-place Nice 1-0 within the race for the Champions League playoff spot, whereas there have been additionally residence wins for Lens, Brest, Reims and Lorient.

Clermont Foot have been 1-0 victors at Troyes to enhance their hopes of survival however a 2-2 draw between Bordeaux and Saint-Etienne did neither aspect a lot good of their battle to keep away from the drop.