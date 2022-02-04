PSL 2022: Multan Sultans coach Andy Flower leaves midway to take part in IPL 2022 mega auction

The defending champions Multan Sultans are on a roll within the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season. They have continued to maintain their unbeaten run intact having received all 4 matches up to now and if the pattern continues, they might effectively be the primary group to qualify for the knockouts. The Sultans are being led exceptionally effectively from the entrance by the wicketkeeper batter in addition to Pakistan T20I opener Mohammad Rizwan.

Even although the title-holders are but to style defeat, they’ve suffered a sudden setback simply when the whole lot was going proper for them. Former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower is the top coach of the Multan Sultans and he can be briefly unavailable for them resulting from some commitments.

Multan Sultans coach Andy Flower departs for IPL 2022 mega public sale

Andy Flower has a packed schedule so far as his teaching stint is anxious. After the conclusion of PSL 2022, the ex-Zimbabwe batter can be shifting his focus in the direction of the IPL 2022 i.e. reportedly set to get underway on March 27. He has been roped in as the top coach of the brand new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants and can be in Bengaluru to participate within the IPL 2022 mega public sale that can be held on February 12 and 13 respectively. Thus, it signifies that Flower is not going to be accessible briefly for the Sultans.

However, as per experiences in Cricket Pakistan, the southpaw can be accessible nearly and can return to Pakistan on February 13. The report additional states that the reigning champions can be with out Flower for no less than 10 days and Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning spinner Mushtaq Ahmed and different coaches can be guiding them in his absence.

Furthermore, Andy Flower is predicted to renew his duties with Multan Sultans earlier than their reverse fixture conflict towards the Karachi Kings on February 16.

Having received all 4 video games up to now, Multan Sultans are positioned comfortably on the high of the PSL 2022 factors desk with eight factors to their tally and an impressive internet run charge of +0.620. Their subsequent match is towards Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday (February 5).