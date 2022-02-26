Psychologist explains why people are mocking Tinder Swindler victims

The ladies duped by conman Simon Leviev have change into the centre of a darkish TikTok pattern that sees them lashed and mocked on-line.

Countless movies mocking the ladies, together with Cecilie Fjellhoy who was conned out of around $349,000 in a matter of weeks by the “Tinder Swindler”, have emerged on the social media platform for the reason that Netflix doco first aired on February 2.

The unsympathetic TikTok movies label the victims as “dumb”, “stupid” and “gullible”, whereas projecting an air of superiority, typically stating: “This would never happen to me”.

But let’s be clear, the ladies are not one of the issues these movies recommend.

In a merciless twist, the ladies have change into victims for a second time – this time to the patriarchy that tells them it’s their accountability to guard themselves from abuse reasonably than holding the male perpetrator accountable, says Australian medical psychologist Rachel Samson.

“Female victims of cybercrimes face a double layer of victim blaming: we live in a society that has historically blamed women who experience abuse, such as sexual abuse and domestic violence, and we assign blame to any victims of cybercrimes,” she informed information.com.au.

“Unfortunately, cybercrimes are generally poorly understood by society. This is especially true of ‘love scams’.

“There are negative stereotypes associated with being a victim of ‘love scams’, for example, victims may be seen as ‘naive’, ‘gullible’, and ‘desperate’ which contribute to victims being blamed and mocked rather than supported.”

However, analysis means that those that are extra extremely educated could also be at better danger of turning into a sufferer of ‘love scams’, highlighting that the stereotypes society maintain of victims are inaccurate and unhelpful, Dr Samson explains.

The 2018 study that decided this did so by evaluating victims of romance scams to individuals who have fallen foul of the commonest rip-off kind, mass-marketing fraud.

As effectively as discovering that love rip-off victims have been typically “well-educated women”, it additionally argued in opposition to “gullibility” as a substitute stating people have been extra trusting.

“Anyone can be the victim of ‘catfishing’ or ‘love scams’,” Dr Samson, who runs a clinic in South Australia, stresses.

“Further research in this area is needed to more deeply understand what characteristics make someone more susceptible to these crimes.

“The research that is available shows that those who are middle-aged (as opposed to older), as well as those with a tendency toward romantic idealisation and higher impulsivity, were more likely to be victims of ‘love scams’ (also known as ‘romance fraud’).”

Despite this, hordes of movies with thousands and thousands of views have emerged on-line. The contents of the nasty clips embrace ladies claiming they dated Leviev however didn’t give him any cash, describing the transfer as their “biggest flex”.

Others shared sketches displaying their swift “no” when requested handy over money to guard their boyfriend from his “enemies” – a line Leviev used to pilpher cash from his victims.

Many extra created movies on the subject to the music Crazy by Gnarls Barkley.

Commenters have been equally as unsupportive of the victims, calling them “dumb”, “stupid” and “gullible”.

“This has to be the financial version of natural selection,” one notably imply remark learn.

“She deserved it,” one other learn.

However, these victim-blaming attitudes are extraordinarily “harmful” and stem from a historic patriarchal societal mannequin the place ladies are classed because the “lesser” intercourse, Dr Samson defined.

“Men are seen as independent, strong, logical, and unemotional, while women are dependent, emotional, caring, and weak,” she mentioned.

“These gender stereotypes influence the way we live, including the way we make sense of the world around us.

“Often, gender stereotypes are used to normalise male-perpetrated violence against women.

“Rather than men having been held accountable for perpetrating violence and other forms of abuse, our society has historically sent women the message that it is their responsibility to protect themselves from being the victim of abuse.

“This harmful attitude leads people to conclude that if a woman is the victim of abuse, she must have done something to contribute to the abuse occurring. This victim-blaming is part of what has been termed ‘rape culture’.”

Maria Konnikova, a psychologist and best-selling writer of The Confidence Game, defined the explanation folks have been so fast to evaluate is as a result of we have been “much more objective” in the direction of others.

However we don’t apply the identical scrutiny to our personal lives.

“We all know that if it seems too good to be true, it is. But when it comes to ourselves, we think, ‘I deserve love’ or ‘I deserve this great opportunity to be introduced into this wonderful segment of society’,” Dr Konnikova informed Harper’s Bazaar.

“So we don’t see it as ‘too good to be true’; we see as ‘what I actually deserve’.”

Dr Konnikova additionally agreed that anybody might change into sufferer to a love rip-off, reminding folks it’s the con-artist who’s in charge, regardless of how “charismatic” he seems.

“It’s really important to remember that con artists are nasty individuals,” she mentioned.

“But, they’re so good at being charismatic and getting people on their side. That’s one of the reasons we like to watch them. So, it can be really difficult to show how compelling they are, and yet remain sympathetic to the victim.”

Leviev was convicted of fraud, theft, and forgery in his homeland of Israel and sentenced to fifteen months in jail in December 2019. He is assumed to have conned ladies and companies all over the world out of greater than £7 million ($A13.3 million).

He served 5 months earlier than he was launched and reportedly “back living the high life”.

His victims nonetheless are struggling within the aftermath of his crimes, with 34-year-old Cecilie stating she was suicidal after being left with crippling bank card debt.