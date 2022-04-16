World
PTI contradicts Pak army’s claim that Imran approached it for solution – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday contradicted the navy’s declare that former prime minister Imran Khan had approached it to assist discover a resolution to the “political deadlock” within the nation after a no-confidence movement was submitted in opposition to him on March 8.
Former minister within the Imran Khan authorities, Shireen Mazari, stated that it was the navy that sought the assembly with the PTI chief by means of ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak. The navy, Mazari stated, had put ahead three proposals to Khan – resignation, no-confidence vote or its withdrawal and recent elections thereafter.
“Let me be clear – I am stating on record (that the former) PM did not call military for help on breaking political deadlock,” Mazari posted on Twitter. “Why would Imran Khan give option of resigning when he had already stated categorically and repeatedly he would never resign? Makes no sense! Also, Imran Khan had categorically rejected VNC (vote of no confidence) as foreign regime change conspiracy. So why would he suggest these options. Absurd!” Mazari added.
A day earlier, Pakistan military’s spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had claimed at a press convention that it was in reality the prime minister’s workplace that had approached the military chief to discover a resolution to the political impasse.
“It is unfortunate that our political leadership was not ready to talk to each other. So the army chief and the DG ISI went to the PM’s office and three scenarios were discussed,” Gen Iftikhar stated, including that the third choice – withdrawal of no-confidence movement after which dissolution of assemblies – was acceptable to the previous PM. The normal additionally acknowledged that nothing lower than Khan’s removing by means of voting on no-trust movement was acceptable to his political opponents.
The political disaster in Pakistan had deepened final month after the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence transfer in opposition to Khan. Khan had misplaced majority within the National Assembly after his authorities’s main allies abandoned and joined the ranks of the opposition.
