PUBG: Battlegrounds Hosting Epic Fails Event to Commemorate Funny Incidents

PUBG: Battlegrounds writer Krafton has introduced that it’s internet hosting a PUBG Epic Fails occasion for PC and consoles wherein new and present gamers can submit their in-game “fail” moments to face an opportunity to win rewards. A complete of twenty-two winners shall be introduced on the finish of the occasion, the South Korean writer stated. Recently, the sport switched to a free-to-play mannequin with gamers getting advantages like extra G-Coin (in-game foreign money), a 100% increase for Survival Mastery XP, and particular in-game gadgets.

In order to participate within the PUBG Epic Fails occasion, new and present PUBG: Battleground gamers can submit quick video clips or screenshots of their most embarrassing or humorous in-game moments by way of Twitter, Instagram or Facebook utilizing #PUBGEpicFails, as per a press launch by Krafton, which can be the developer of the favored cellular battle royale recreation Battlegrounds Mobile India. The humorous moments can embrace pointless deaths throughout fight, dying simply earlier than getting Chicken Dinner, or absurd stunts. These entries could be despatched until 11pm PST on February 22 (12pm IST on February 23) with the participant’s in-game nickname and their most popular recreation platform (e.g., PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and many others.).

The winners of the PUBG Epic Fails occasion shall be introduced by February 28, and they are going to be awarded 20,000 in-game foreign money (G-Coin), a 16.2 Survivor Pass and a real-life trophy to humorously commemorate their ‘fails’. There will even be 100 PUBG: Battleground gamers who shall be chosen as “Weekly Best” winners and can obtain a random G-Coin crate containing between 500 and 50,000 G-Coin, Krafton stated.

As talked about, writer Krafton announced on January 12 that PUBG: Battlegrounds switched to a free-to-play mannequin, and is accessible to all players without cost on PC and consoles. It additionally launched a one-time, non-recurring Battlegrounds Plus premium account improve which gave gamers advantages like extra G-Coin, a 100% increase for Survival Mastery XP, particular in-game gadgets, and customized match performance with entry to the Ranked recreation mode.