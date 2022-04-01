Public Protector asks court to halt impeachment and stop Ramaphosa from suspending her | News24

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane launched a courtroom software to dam Parliament from continuing together with her impeachment.

She additionally desires the courtroom to forestall President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

This follows a rescission software she launched final month.

In the most recent transfer in her Stalingrad defence in opposition to being held accountable by Parliament, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lodged a courtroom software for an interdict to pressure National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to halt her impeachment and forestall President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

This is the primary a part of her software to the Western Cape High Court.

In the second half, she desires the courtroom to declare Mapisa-Nqakula’s letter “instigating” her suspension illegal and to set it apart. This is in reference to the letter Mapisa-Nqakula despatched to Ramaphosa informing him that the Section 194 Committee coping with the impeachment is constant with its work.

In February, the Constitutional Court successfully gave Parliament the green light to go ahead with the impeachment, supplied that Mkwhebane is afforded an lawyer.

Mkwhebane has since approached the Constitutional Court to ask it to rescind that order.

READ | Ramaphosa should take decision on Mkhwebane suspension as ‘swiftly as possible’ – DA

Before she lodged the rescission bid, she knowledgeable the Section 194 Committee – so-called after the part of the Constitution that offers with the elimination of Chapter 9 establishment heads – that she meant to take action and insisted it halt its proceedings.

But the committee decided to forge ahead.

She then lodged the rescission application and once more insisted that the committee cease its work.

After getting authorized recommendation, the committee decided to continue its work earlier this week as a result of nothing prevents it from doing its work.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa requested Mkhwebane to inspire why she should not be suspended, triggering what Section 194 Committee chairperson Qubudile Dtyantyi known as a “festival of letters”.

Mkhwebane argues that Ramaphosa has a battle of curiosity and subsequently cannot droop her. This assertion can be contained in her courtroom papers.

Mkhwebane argues that Mapisa-Nqakula’s letter to Ramaphosa is “illegal” as a result of she “failed to take into account or apply her mind to a relevant consideration, namely the actual delivery of the rescission application and took into account an irrelevant consideration, namely the earlier decision of the committee, which had been significantly overtaken by events”.

READ | Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa: Another legal fight brews as Public Protector heads to court

“The president committed and repeated the same consequential mistake.”

Mkhwebane additional argues that the Section 194 Committee “breached the Constitution” when it determined to proceed with its work earlier this week.

She mentioned the committee did not take her rescission software into consideration in contravention of the National Assembly’s Rule 89. Rule 89 reads as follows: “No member may reflect upon the merits of any matter on which a judicial decision in a court of law is pending.”‘

Incidentally, it is the identical rule that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) quoted when it insisted its movement of no confidence in Ramaphosa needs to be postponed.

“Furthermore, the desire by the speaker and/or committee to act irrationally and outside the ambit of the law does not end with all the reasons mentioned above, it extends to flouting its own rules. The National Assembly has rules in place which ought to govern its process. These rules enjoy a status of subsidiary legislation. For instance, Rule 89 prohibits the National Assembly from discussing an issue which is sub judice.”

“I submit that the committee will be acting unlawfully by reflecting or proceeding with the impeachment process whilst the constitutionality of the relevant rules is pending in court.”

“I also point out that the rushed nature of the committee process is improper also because the exact manner and procedure of [it], by which my legal representatives will participate, has not yet been determined, decided by the committee and/or communicated to me so that I can prepare for the removal process,” Mkhwebane complained.

“Neither has any related communication in that regard been directed at me, even as a matter of…common decency, let alone legal obligations and the requirements of fairness.”

Mkhwebane’s seven-year time period ends in October 2023.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.