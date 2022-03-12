Public Protector impeachment: Mkhwebane appeals to ConCourt again to rescind judgment | News24

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed a second utility to the Constitutional Court.

Mkhwebane needs the court docket to reverse its impeachment judgment.

The court docket papers had been filed on Friday.

Last month, Mkhwebane informed Parliament that she could be making the applying. The court docket papers had been filed on Friday.

According to her affidavit, Mkhwebane stated the apex court docket’s judgment contained “patent errors” and ambiguities.

“The ambiguity, patent error and/or omission is only to the extent of the court’s failure to apply the most basic rules for Constitutional validity and the rule of law as well as the established in the well-known Pharmaceutical and Fedsure cases,” the affidavit reads.

She added that the court docket in its judgment had not recognized the empowering provision of the Constitution or any laws which authorises the Speaker or Chief Justice to nominate a decide for a panel of a National Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Public Protector launched an utility to rescind the Constitutional Court’s ruling towards her, for altering the phrases of the Executive Ethics Code to justify a discovering that President Cyril Ramaphosa unethically misled Parliament.

However, the court docket unanimously dominated that Mkhwebane’s utility for the rescission of its majority ruling, which confirmed the invalidation of her CR17 report by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, needs to be dismissed “as no case has been made for rescission”.

The judgment Mkhwebane needs reversed discovered that the principles for the impeachment of the heads of Chapter 9 establishments had been unconstitutional.

“The order as it stands does not reflect the real intention of the court and the ambiguous language, patent error or omission can only be attributed to the court itself,” Mkhwebane stated.

She added that the court docket should create a stability between the precept of finality of litigation and growth of circumstances through which rescission is granted.

