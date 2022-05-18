Public Protector shouldn’t be used as political football, says counsel for ATM and UDM | News24

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s utility for interdicts towards Parliament and Cyril Ramaphosa was heard on Wednesday.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC stated suspending Mkhwebane could be “injurious to [her] reputation, dignity and self-worth”.

The ATM and UDM’s counsel stated Parliament should not be allowed to undermine the court docket on the subject of the so-called “sub judice rule”.

Counsel for the ATM and UDM urged the Western Cape High Court to forestall Parliament from utilizing the Public Protector as a “football for political opponents”.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court heard Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s utility for interdicts towards Parliament persevering with with its impeachment course of and President Cyril Ramaphosa suspending her.

In February, the Constitutional Court successfully gave Parliament the inexperienced gentle to go forward with the impeachment, supplied that Mkhwebane was afforded an legal professional.

Mkhwebane has subsequently approached the Constitutional Court unsuccessfully to ask it to rescind that order.

After Parliament’s Section 194 Committee determined to proceed with the impeachment proceedings, and Ramaphosa requested her to supply the explanation why she shouldn’t be suspended, she approached the Western Cape High Court for interdicts.

After the Constitutional Court turned down her rescission utility, she approached the court docket to rescind that call.

However, there was a second half to her proceedings within the Western Cape High Court – an utility to declare Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s letter to Ramaphosa, which set her doable suspension in movement, illegal.

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, on behalf of Mkhwebane, stated they might nonetheless ask the court docket for the interdicts, even when there wasn’t the appliance to rescind the rescission resolution, due to that second half.

Mpofu stated Mkhwebane’s suspension could be punitive.

Judge Derek Wille requested how he may say it was punitive, because the incumbent [Mkhwebane] could be suspended, not the workplace [the institution of the Public Protector], and the incumbent would obtain full pay.

Mpofu conceded that Mkhwebane would obtain full pay, however stated the suspension of anyone, together with Mkhwebane, was “ipso facto [by that very fact] punitive” and “draconian”.

“To be suspended from work anywhere is injurious to your reputation, dignity and self-worth as a human being,” he stated.

Advocate Thabani Masuku SC, for the ATM and UDM, who got here out in assist of Mkhwebane, argued that Parliament persevering with with the impeachment proceedings, whereas there are court docket issues pending, could be in contravention of the so-called sub judice rule, rule 89 of the National Assembly.

After a query from Wille, he stated this is able to apply even to a rescission utility of a rescission resolution.

“The Constitutional Court must still decide,” he stated.

Masuku argued that the National Assembly mustn’t conduct itself in a means that undermined the court docket and the Public Protector.

“The Public Protector shouldn’t be the football of political opponents,” he stated.

“The law of sub judice is critical for the proper functioning and the lawful functioning of that committee. So, you should grant an interdict on the basis that there is a real risk that it is going to continue this process before the courts have finalised giving its binding judicial opinions on it.”

Masuku stated adhering to the sub judice rule would not impede holding the Public Protector to account.

“You are permitted to prevent the Public Protector from being subjected to an abusive process, which disregards the applications of the rules that Parliament itself have adopted.”

He added: “Do not allow Parliament to undermine this court, or any court.”

Proceedings will proceed earlier than a full bench of Judges Nathan Erasmus, Mokgoatji Dolamo and Wille.

Counsel for the Speaker of Parliament, Ramaphosa and the DA will provide their arguments.

