Public Protector to inspect Enoch Mgijima Municipality’s dodgy R15m Lesseyton stadium | News24

Deputy Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka will go to Komani within the Eastern Cape on Friday to examine a shoddily constructed R15 million stadium in Lesseyton, which induced a nationwide uproar in 2021.

This after complaints had been laid with the Public Protector’s workplace in Bhisho to analyze alleged procurement irregularities referring to the development of the sports activities subject.

The venue, referred to as the Ndlovukazi Sport Stadium, was opened in October 2021.

It sparked public outrage, with many questioning its hefty price ticket.

The stadium has no working ablution amenities and electrical energy, whereas its grass athletic observe is marked with fading white paint.

Lesseyton sports activities subject outdoors Komani apparently value R15 million. Supplied

It additionally has detachable roofless steel stands for spectators and purpose posts with out nets.

This sparked investigations from the Public Protector, Hawks and Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

News24 revealed how the controversial Pretoria-based firm behind the venture, Thalami Civils, appeared to be a contractor of selection for a lot of ANC-run municipalities.

Gcaleka will first be part of Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane in a gathering with Premier Oscar Mabuyane, speaker Helen Sauls-August and native conventional leaders.

The assembly with the Eastern Cape authorities in Bhisho will conclude the Public Protector’s month-long, countrywide stakeholder highway present.

The discussions will centre on the state of governance within the province as seen by means of the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) investigations – each pending and concluded – and the associated problems with co-operation and compliance with investigations and remedial motion.

Also beneath dialogue would be the function of conventional leaders in municipal council conferences.

“The PPSA seeks to strengthen ties and foster collaboration and co-operation between itself and organs of state, including provincial legislatures, government departments, municipalities and traditional authorities, with a view to promoting quality service delivery and good governance in state affairs,” mentioned Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.