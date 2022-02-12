Public records could still be sitting in former ministers’ private emails
The Queensland authorities remains to be understanding learn how to entry vital ministerial data which may be sitting within the personal e mail accounts of former cupboard members.
Confirmation of the efforts, from a progress report into calls made by the previous state archivist after the 2017 Mangocube saga, has emerged amid the more moderen authorities accountability storm.
Mike Summerell, whose contract was not renewed final 12 months, has been amongst a number of present or former figures to name for an arms-length probe into their claims of political interference in impartial roles.
One involving the alleged seizure of units and deletion of paperwork held by the Integrity Commissioner is earlier than the Crime and Corruption Commission – itself dealing with an inquiry into elements of its construction and energy.
Late on Friday, the federal government tabled a beforehand unreleased report that Mr Summerell ready after the CCC finalised its investigation into then-energy minister Mark Bailey’s deletion of work-related emails from a personal account.
Working with Mr Summerell, the CCC finally cleared Mr Bailey of any corrupt exercise in deleting the emails across the time of a right-to-information request, and it didn’t pursue felony motion, on condition that the emails had been recovered. Mr Summerell then ready a report of his personal for the division he labored inside.
That report, revealed on October 24, 2017, and handed to then-science, data expertise and innovation director-general Jamie Merrick, discovered Mr Bailey had been “at best negligent” of his obligations to make and hold public data.
The investigation revealed an “unexpected level” of personal e mail use by a number of ministers and their employees, risking breaches of the Public Records Act. This led Mr Summerell to suggest an pressing check-in with ministers from the earlier two governments to make sure public data had been being logged.