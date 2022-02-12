Public records could still be sitting in former ministers’ private emails

The Queensland authorities remains to be understanding learn how to entry vital ministerial data which may be sitting within the personal e mail accounts of former cupboard members.

Confirmation of the efforts, from a progress report into calls made by the previous state archivist after the 2017 Mangocube saga, has emerged amid the more moderen authorities accountability storm.

An investigation revealed an “unexpected level” of personal e mail use by a number of ministers and their employees. Credit:Michele Mossop

Mike Summerell, whose contract was not renewed final 12 months, has been amongst a number of present or former figures to name for an arms-length probe into their claims of political interference in impartial roles.

One involving the alleged seizure of units and deletion of paperwork held by the Integrity Commissioner is earlier than the Crime and Corruption Commission – itself dealing with an inquiry into elements of its construction and energy.