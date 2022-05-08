Public Sector Insurance Companies’ Pandemic Period Losses Fell Against Pre-Pandemic Era

Despite settling pandemic associated claims, public sector insurance coverage firms’ profitability improved

Public sector insurance coverage firms sustained a complete lack of Rs 3,450 crore through the interval between April 2020 and September 2021, as 14.92 lakh Coronavirus pandemic-related well being claims price Rs 17,537 crore had been lodged with them until December 31, 2021.

According to Finance Ministry sources, regardless of the burden of pandemic-related claims on state-owned insurance coverage firms, the Rs 3,450 crore losses confronted by them between April 2020 and September 2021 (when the primary and second waves had swept the nation), had been lesser than Rs 7,552 crore price of losses which these entities had confronted through the pre-pandemic interval (October 2018 and March 2020).

Therefore the general profitability of state-owned insurance coverage entities registered an enchancment of Rs 4,101.34 crore through the preliminary one and a half monetary yr interval of the pandemic, regardless of absorbing the impression of the pandemic by way of Covid-related claims, sources knowledgeable.

Out of the 14.92 lakh Covid well being claims which had been filed with these public sector insurance coverage firms until December 31, 2021, 93 per cent of those had been disposed of, they mentioned additional.

During the interval from March 2020 to March 2022, i.e. two monetary years of 2020-21 and 2021-22, the Government infused Rs 17,450 crore capital into the general public sector insurance coverage firms to enhance their solvency ratios.

Of the 4 state-run common insurance coverage firms solely New India Assurance Company is listed on the inventory exchanges. The remaining three entities, particularly Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company are wholly owned by the Government.

According to a PTI report quoting sources, within the present fiscal (2022-23), Government might infuse Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore extra capital within the three public sector common insurance coverage firms based mostly on their efficiency and requirement through the yr.