Publisher halts Anne Frank betrayal book amid questions on research





“The Betrayal of Anne Frank,” launched on January 18, caused a sensation when it mentioned investigators had named Arnold van den Bergh as the principle suspect. Other researchers later criticized the findings, saying they had been “full of errors.”

The writer of the Dutch-language version, Ambo Anthos, mentioned in an e-mail to its personal authors on Monday morning that it ought to have taken a extra “critical stance” on the publication.

“We await the answers from the researchers to the questions that have emerged and are delaying the decision to print another run,” the e-mail from the Amsterdam agency mentioned. “We offer our sincere apologies to anyone who might feel offended by the book.”

It didn’t go into particulars on the questions and the agency declined to remark additional when contacted by Reuters. There was no rapid response to requests for remark from representatives of the creator, Rosemary Sullivan, or from the guide’s English-language writer, HarperCollins.

One of the investigators quoted within the guide, Pieter van Twisk, instructed Reuters he had seen the e-mail and the analysis workforce was “completely surprised” by its message. “We had a meeting last week with the editors and talked about the criticism and why we felt it could be deflected and agreed we would come with a detailed reaction later,” he mentioned. The guide detailed the conclusions of a six-year chilly case investigation into the thriller of how the Nazis discovered the hiding place of the well-known diarist in 1944. Anne and 7 different Jews had been found by the Nazis on August 4 of that yr, after that they had hid for almost two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam. All had been deported and Anne died within the Bergen-Belsen camp at age 15. Her diary about life in hiding impressed hundreds of thousands of readers worldwide and has been translated into 60 languages. A workforce that included a retired US FBI agent and round 20 historians, criminologists and information specialists recognized Arnold van den Bergh, a comparatively unknown determine, as a number one suspect in revealing the hideout. Among these questioning the analysis are the muse arrange by Anne Frank’s father, the Basel-based Anne Frank Fund, and historian Erik Somers of the Dutch NIOD institute for warfare, holocaust and genocide research.





