Pucovski concussed in Shield game

Will Pucovski is about to spend extra time on the sidelines and his future within the recreation is once more unsure after struggling one other concussion in his comeback recreation to skilled cricket on Saturday.

The star batter has been subbed out of Victoria’s XI for the ultimate day of the Sheffield Shield match in opposition to South Australia in Adelaide after reporting concussion signs whereas fielding.

Will Pucovski has been subbed out of Victoria’s Shield recreation because of concussion. Credit:Getty Images

Pucovski acquired a knock throughout warm-up earlier than play within the morning however took to the sphere solely to depart shortly after the resumption.

It is believed to be the eleventh time Pucovski has been concussed. The newest incident will increase additional questions over his long-term future within the recreation.