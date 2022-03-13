Pucovski to return from his latest concussion in Victoria’s 2nd XI

Victoria have taken a cautious method with Will Pucovski by deciding on him to play 2nd XI in opposition to Tasmania fairly than within the Sheffield Shield group as he continues his comeback from his newest concussion.

Pucovski, 24, has performed two Premier cricket matches for his membership aspect Melbourne within the final two weeks after struggling his 11th career concussion in the course of the warm-up on the ultimate day of Victoria’s Shield conflict with South Australia in Adelaide.

There have been genuine fears for his future after his newest head knock however he has made a profitable return to membership cricket scoring 73 from 101 balls for Melbourne on Saturday in opposition to Camberwell.

Victoria named their Sheffield Shield squad on Saturday to face Tasmania on the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Tuesday however Pucovski was not included. They launched a press release saying Pucovski remained beneath “active medical management” by Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia docs and no timeline has been set for a return to Shield cricket.

But he has been chosen for the 2nd XI aspect that may host Tasmania’s 2nd XI at Mervyn G Hughes Oval in Footscray. Should he get by that match there’s a probability he may very well be made obtainable for Victoria’s closing Shield match of the season in opposition to Western Australia on the WACA beginning on March 23.