Pucovski to return from his latest concussion in Victoria’s 2nd XI
The batter continues his comeback from the newest concussion he suffered final month
Victoria named their Sheffield Shield squad on Saturday to face Tasmania on the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Tuesday however Pucovski was not included. They launched a press release saying Pucovski remained beneath “active medical management” by Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia docs and no timeline has been set for a return to Shield cricket.
But he has been chosen for the 2nd XI aspect that may host Tasmania’s 2nd XI at Mervyn G Hughes Oval in Footscray. Should he get by that match there’s a probability he may very well be made obtainable for Victoria’s closing Shield match of the season in opposition to Western Australia on the WACA beginning on March 23.
Alex Malcolm is an Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo