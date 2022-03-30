Puerto Rico Science & Tech accelerator P18 is giving away $150k to 10 innovative startups – Latin America Reports

By: Nick Kipley

Based in San Juan, Parallel18 (P18), is a world accelerator program that will likely be celebrating its tenth funding cohort (GenX) this 12 months by handing out $150,000 USD grants to promising science and tech startups with world ambitions.

Backed by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust (PRSTRT), P18 grants to different power, environmental & agricultural sciences, pc science & info applied sciences, medical gadgets, and aerospace & aeronautics startups searching for capital by their reimagined Parallel18 (P18) worldwide acceleration program.

P18 usually awards smaller grants of $40,000 USD to 40 startups for a 20-week accelerator program, so this shift in technique marks a brand new perception {that a} smaller cohort armed with extra capital could make a much bigger influence. This tenth-anniversary particular version of the P18 program (P18 GenX) marks a milestone for Puerto Rico tech by providing founders deeper monetary traction on the street to internationalization. After ten years of taking corporations to the following stage, 85% of P18-funded corporations proceed to function to this present day.

Puerto Rico: LatAm’s bridge to the US Market

Puerto Rico lies geographically within the coronary heart of the Caribbean and its tradition and language are distinctly Latin, however it’s a territory of the United States. Special banking legal guidelines apply to corporations established there, which means enterprise will be carried out in {dollars} whereas having fun with all the advantages of the island’s geographic and cultural proximity between the LatAm and the US markets.

Puerto Rico

Additionally, entrepreneurs who participate in this system are supplied assets that may assist monitor the expansion and construction of their corporations, whereas networking with potential company purchasers from Buenos Aires to Santiago, and New York City to San Francisco.

P18 GenX goals to do that by offering Latin founders (who’re oftentimes underrepresented and rejected because of racial bias and discrimination) with entry to a various accelerator geared toward empowering them by training, enterprise connections, funding alternatives, and a constantly increasing group community that spans over 200 native and worldwide corporations like BrainHi, Booksloth, Tasty Smart, Brands Of, Amasar, Sirena Patterns, Uva!, The Live Green Co., Syrona Women, Nilus, and plenty of extra.

An established accelerator, reimagined

P18 GenX guarantees to prepared the ground for different LatAm accelerators, and draw consideration to Puerto Rico’s economic system and rising tech ecosystem whereas providing larger financial alternatives to founders searching for to scale their concepts to a world stage. A thicker capital cushion of $150 this spherical means founders should spend much less time fundraising and might maintain out for higher fundraising offers somewhat than should take sub-optimal offers because of being cash-strapped.

Juan Carlos Hernández

Executive Director at Parallel18

If awarded funding, founders can anticipate a examine for $125k on day one of many 20-week program, and to permit PRSTRT to proceed increasing the entrepreneurship applications on the island to succeed in new generations of entrepreneurs, the phrases for accepting the cash comes at extraordinarily low stakes. Founders are solely anticipated to pay again the fund 1% of the worth of their firm’s shares on the time of its acquisition or IPO (Initial Public Offering).

The second fee of $25,000 comes on a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) uncapped with a Most Favored Nation (MFN) provision. The MFN provision will tackle the phrases of the bottom cap SAFE, or different favorable phrases, between the acceptance of this system and the corporate’s subsequent fairness spherical.

P18 GenX – Apply Now

To be chosen to obtain funding, corporations should be lower than three years previous with validated modern merchandise producing income available on the market. Most importantly, every firm will need to have a minimum of two founders dwelling and dealing with the startup full-time, in Puerto Rico, who’re able to explaining how they may incorporate their enterprise into the island’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to scale their enterprise.

Founders keen on making use of should fill out the application form earlier than midnight, (AST/UTC-4). Then, through a aggressive strategy of inner and exterior analysis through choice committees and private interviews with the startup’s founders, P18 plans on deciding on and asserting the official cohort for GenX by mid-May this 12 months; with the 20-week intensive program slated to start in late June.

Disclosure: This article mentions a consumer of an Espacio portfolio firm.