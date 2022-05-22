Pujara in India squad for England Test

Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara’s red-hot kind for Sussex has earned him a spot in India’s squad for the one-off Test towards England in July.

India had been 2-1 forward when the ultimate Test at Old Trafford in September was cancelled following COVID-19 circumstances of their camp. Edgbaston will host the match from July 1.

Pujara, dropped after India’s tour of South Africa this 12 months, was picked within the 17-member squad after his 4 100-plus scores, together with two double a whole bunch, in 5 county championship division two matches.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the ultimate Indian Premier League matches with a rib harm, was additionally picked alongside fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India rested a number of frontline gamers, together with captain Rohit Sharma and batsman Virat Kohli, and put KL Rahul accountable for an 18-member squad for subsequent month’s dwelling T20 sequence towards South Africa.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and thrilling quick bowler Umran Malik had been picked for the five-match sequence starting in New Delhi on June 9.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India T20 squad: KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.