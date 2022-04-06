Pumas overpower brave but wayward Lions as Currie Cup semi is back on the table | Sport

The Pumas continued their surge in type with a snug 45-10 victory over the Lions at house, placing them firmly in semi-final competition once more.

Jimmy Stonehouse’s troops dominated the set-pieces and confirmed pleasing chunk on the counter-attack too.

The younger Lions have been nonetheless out-gunned, however might be inspired by an excellent displaying within the third quarter.

The Pumas’ mid-season revival within the Currie Cup continued on Wednesday afternoon after they claimed a snug 45-10 victory over a bustling however completely out-gunned Lions outfit on the Mbombela Stadium.

It’s been a worthwhile few current weeks for Jimmy Stonehouse’s troops, who’ve gone from risking mid-table mediocrity to again into competition for a spot within the semi-finals.

Interestingly, their present run of back-to-back wins have come towards the 2 United Rugby Championship franchises – the Stormers and Lions – who’ve struggled essentially the most to deal with the calls for of the 2 concurrent competitions.

Not solely are there depth points, however questions over these two groups’ teaching, particularly given how well-drilled the Pumas have seemed.

While the hosts’ efficiency wasn’t as highly effective and incisive because the reverse fixture again within the second spherical – when the Pumas gained 50-9 at Ellis Park – lots of the tenets of that triumph have been current right here too.

The Lowvelders’ recipe within the first half was tellingly easy – guarantee they hold a youthful Lions backline on a leash and use their superior bulk and savvy within the collisions and set-pieces.

Hooker Eddie Swart’s opener got here from an environment friendly rolling maul, whereas veteran loosehead Corne Fourie’s go to over the whitewash was right down to sustained stress within the Lions’ pink zone although it required some nifty footwork from the cellular front-rower.

Meanwhile, the Lions have been mauled at scrum-time too, permitting the hosts to attain two contrasting tries from the identical platform.

Wing Sebastian de Klerk was readily available to attain as first receiver from a dominant left shoulder, whereas substitute again ran a superb line after the Pumas broke inside their very own half.

But in addition they confirmed their expansive talents, together with an excellent counter-attacking attempt from a turnover for the relentless skipper and No 8 Willie Engelbrecht after outdoors centre Alwayno Visagie beautifully performed facilitator and distributor twice to first unencumber fullback Tapiwa Mafura after which let his captain in.

The Lions have been nowhere within the first half, as soon as once more falling alarmingly brief within the bodily stakes and even primary accuracy on the breakdowns.

However, they are often inspired by a good displaying within the third quarter, the place they positioned the Pumas beneath stress a number of occasions, solely to cough up possession.

Opensider Sasko Ndlovu’s rating, made potential by a line-out steal and a few cracking passing by halfback Jurich Claassens, was a gem.

Point scorers:

Pumas – (26) 45

Tries: Eddie Swart, Sebastian de Klerk, Corne Fourie, Tinus de Beer, Devon Williams, Willie Engelbrecht, Alwayno Visagie

Conversions: Eddie Fouche (5)

Lions – (5) 10

Try: Jacques-Lois du Toit, Sasko Ndlovu