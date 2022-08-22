Pune Techie, Big Elon Musk Cheerleader, Finally Gets To Meet Him

Pranay Pathole assembly his idol Elon Musk

New Delhi:

Pune-based Indian software program developer, Pranay Pathole, an admirer and champion of Elon Musk, realised his dream of assembly the tech entrepreneur.

The 23-year-old machine studying engineer, who loves “nerding out about Space and Rockets on Twitter”, met his idol within the USA.

It was so nice assembly you @elonmusk on the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth particular person. You’re an inspiration to the hundreds of thousands 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDthgWlOEV — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 22, 2022

It was so nice assembly you @elonmusk on the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth particular person. You’re an inspiration to the hundreds of thousands,” Mr Pathole posted on Twitter, with the accompanying picture of the meeting.

Mr Pathole, who works at the Tata Consultancy Services, regularly corresponds with the billionaire tech mogul through direct messages on the microblogging website on a range of issues – from technical stuff, the need for multi-planetary life and sending men to Mars.

The young engineer had his first virtual interaction with Mr Musk, who is now the world’s richest man, four years ago while defending him from social media users who were upset with his criticism of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.