Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: All You Need To Know About Election Results

Punjab Assembly Election Results: There have been 1,304 candidates within the contest. (File)

The results of the February 20 election to 117-seat Punjab meeting is being declared right now. The state, which has over 2.14 crore eligible voters, recorded 71.95 per cent polling, down from 77 per cent recorded in 2017. There have been 1,304 candidates within the contest.

As the Congress led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is eyeing a second consecutive time period in energy, the massive challenger is Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A poll of exit polls in Punjab exhibits the AAP can be the one largest celebration within the state. But exit polls don’t at all times get it proper.

Meanwhile, the BJP fought the election in alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, based by former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after his dramatic exit from Congress over energy tussle with state celebration chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Charanjit Singh Channi, who was the Congress’ chief minister choose after Amarinder Singh’s exit, was projected as a candidate for the highest submit. He can also be the celebration’s Dalit Sikh face. The Congress had received the 2017 election with 77 seats.

The AAP, which completed second within the 2017 election successful 20 seats, had proposed Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial face following what it referred to as a ‘televote’.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal has tied up with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party after it lower ties with the BJP over the now-scrapped farm legal guidelines. The Akali Dal-BJP alliance had received 18 seats within the earlier election.

Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia, who’s going through a medicine case, contested in opposition to Congress’ Navjot Sidhu in Amritsar East constituency in what was probably the one high-profile conflict within the state this yr. Meanwhile, Charanjit Singh Channi contested from Chamkaur Saheb. Amarinder Singh fought the election from Patiala Urban.

