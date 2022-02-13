Punjab BJP Candidate Attacked In Ludhiana, Taken To Hospital

Punjab polls: SR Ladher’s automotive was attacked in Ludhiana

Chandigarh:

A Punjab BJP candidate’s automotive was allegedly attacked by unknown individuals late this night whereas he was out campaigning in Ludhiana, stated the police.

SR Ladher, who’s contesting from Gill meeting seat in Ludhiana, was injured and has been rushed to a hospital.

“He was attacked by unidentified men while campaigning. Nothing is clear about the injuries that the BJP candidate suffered or the motive of the attack,” stated a police official.

The BJP candidate has been rushed to civil hospital in Ludhiana

The photos from the scene present the broken automotive home windows.

Mr Ladher, a 1991-batch IAS officer, is making his debut in electoral politics and is contesting towards Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, a1992-batch Punjab Civil Service officer who was promoted to the Indian Administrative Service in 2007.

Punjab will vote on February 20.