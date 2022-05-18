Punjab Chief Minister Calls Farmers Protest “Unwarranted”

Punjab CM Bhawant Mann stated the federal government held talks with farmers on Tuesday. (File)

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday referred to as the agitation by state farmers as unwarranted and undesirable however stated he’s prepared for talks.

He additionally requested farmer unions to affix the state authorities’s efforts to examine depleting groundwater in Punjab.

Punjab farmers sat on a protest close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Tuesday after being stopped from heading to the state capital to press the federal government for a bonus on wheat crop and permit paddy sowing from June 10.

The authorities has requested farmers to not go for paddy transplantation until June 18.

The CM stated his doorways are open for talks with farmers however hole slogans can not break his resolve to examine additional depletion of groundwater.

“They have a democratic right to hold a dharna but they should tell their issues,” stated Mr Mann whereas speaking to reporters after coming back from Delhi.

Mr Mann stated the federal government held talks with farmers on Tuesday.

When requested that farmers are adamant on assembly him, Mr Mann stated, “They can come any time. I have been calling them earlier as well.” Mr Mann stated the staggered programme of paddy sowing won’t hurt pursuits of farmers however it could possibly act as a catalyst to avoid wasting underground water.

“I am the son of a farmer. I know how it can happen. What is the difference between June 18 and 10,” he requested.

The CM requested farmers to help him for a 12 months and stated if the farmers undergo any loss throughout this era, then the state authorities will totally compensate them.

“Kindly support me for one year at least. If you suffer losses, I will compensate all your losses,” he asserted.

He requested the agitating farmers to inform whether or not he was improper as a result of he is considering saving water and checking environmental air pollution within the state.

“I want to ask respectable organisations that tell me what wrong I am doing for the earth,” he stated.

