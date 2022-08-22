Europe
Punjab cops on alert as intelligence agencies warn of terror attacks in Chandigarh
Security businesses have been placed on alert following warnings of
terror assaults Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Chandigarh and
Punjab’s Mohali.
According to intel, terrorists might goal bus stands in
Chandigarh and Mohali.
Intelligence businesses have requested the state police, GRP, and
State Intelligence Agency to coordinate and work on the inputs.
This comes a day after a menace message warning of a 26/11-like
terror assault was despatched to the WhatsApp variety of Mumbai Police
visitors management.
Ahead of the seventy fifth Independence Day celebrations too, the
safety businesses had been placed on excessive alert.