Punjab cops on alert as intelligence agencies warn of terror attacks in Chandigarh

Security businesses have been placed on alert following warnings of

terror assaults Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Chandigarh and

Punjab’s Mohali.

According to intel, terrorists might goal bus stands in

Chandigarh and Mohali.

Intelligence businesses have requested the state police, GRP, and

State Intelligence Agency to coordinate and work on the inputs.

This comes a day after a menace message warning of a 26/11-like

terror assault was despatched to the WhatsApp variety of Mumbai Police

visitors management.

Ahead of the seventy fifth Independence Day celebrations too, the

safety businesses had been placed on excessive alert.