Punjab Election Result 2022: Kid dresses up as Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, pic goes viral

Twitter is abuzz with varied sorts of posts associated to the continued counting of votes in Punjab. Amid these shares, an image of a child has now gone viral. The picture reveals the child dressed because the Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann.

News Agency, in a tweet, posted the picture of the child. They wrote that the kid was noticed amid the supporters of the celebration celebrating. “#PunjabElections2022 | A child of an AAP supporter dressed as party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal & to be CM Bhagwant Mann, celebrating the victory of party in Punjab assembly elections,” they tweeted.

Take a take a look at the submit:

The submit, since being shared earlier at the moment, has gathered practically 1,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The submit has additionally collected appreciative feedback from some.

“Cute,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “This is too cute,” wrote one other whereas re-sharing the image.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has taken a cushty lead.