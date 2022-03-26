“Punjab Ex MLAs To Get Pension For Only 1 Term”: Bhagwant Mann’s New Move

Congress and Akali Dal leaders have welcomed Chief Minister Mann’s announcement. File

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann yesterday mentioned former MLAs will now get pension for just one time period, removing the apply of drawing the profit for every time period served by them.

An MLA will get a pension of round Rs 75,000 per 30 days for one time period. Thereafter, an extra 66 per cent of the pension quantity is given for every subsequent time period.

More than 250 former MLAs are are getting pension at current.

“Ex-MLAs in Punjab, even if they have won twice, five times or ten times, they will now get pension for one term only,” mentioned Mr Mann in a video message whereas including that a number of MPs are additionally getting pension for remaining MLAs earlier.

The Chief Minister mentioned cash saved from will probably be spent on the welfare of individuals.

“Our political leaders, including MLAs, seek votes from you with folded hands by saying that give us a chance to serve you,” Mr Mann mentioned in his tackle.

“But you will be surprised to know that several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month,” he mentioned.

“Somebody gets Rs 3.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 4.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs 5.25 lakh as pension. It puts a financial burden of crores of rupees on the exchequer,” Mann mentioned.

A discount will even be made of their household pensions as effectively, Mr Mann said.

He mentioned he has given obligatory instructions to officers on this regard.

The CM later in a tweet mentioned, “Today, we have taken another big decision. The pension formula for Punjab’s MLAs will be changed. MLAs will now be eligible for only one pension. Thousands of crores of rupees which were being spent on MLA pensions will now be used to benefit the people of Punjab.” A number of days in the past, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who’s 11-time legislator, had mentioned he is not going to settle for pension as an ex-MLA.

The nonagenarian had requested the Punjab authorities and the Vidhan Sabha speaker to divert his pension to some social work, “preferably to help some needy girl students in their education”.

Had Mr Badal determined to not forego the pension, he would have acquired greater than Rs 5 lakh per 30 days as pension.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira welcomed the state authorities’s determination. “I welcome the decision of one pension to ex-MLAs taken by @BhagwantMann particularly in view of the colossal debt of Rs 3 Lac Cr on which we’re paying an annual interest of Rs 30 K. One pension is justified as lots of MLAs have virtually contributed their lifetime in politics,” mentioned Mr Khaira in a tweet.

Congress MLA and former minister Pargat Singh too hailed the transfer.

“I welcome the ‘one MLA, one pension’ decision of @BhagwantMann Govt. This will reduce the burden on Punjab’s finances. As the main opposition, we will continue to play a constructive and responsible role. Punjab comes first to us,” mentioned the Jalandhar Cantt MLA.

Former Congress MLA Kuldip Vaid accused AAP of presenting unsuitable information. “AAP has wrongly propagated that if one becomes MLA for five times then he will get five pensions. It is wrong. Only an increment is given. Therefore, I do not agree with Bhagwant Mann’s decision of stopping the increment. Yes, percentage can be reduced,” mentioned the previous MLA from Gill seat in Ludhiana.

“How an MLA who does not have any business or resources will run his house,” he requested.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema additionally welcomed the choice of the AAP authorities.

