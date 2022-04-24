Punjab Government Orders Probe Against 720 Private Schools Over Fee Hike

Bhagwant Mann had directed all non-public faculties within the state towards growing charges. (file)

Chandigarh:

The Aam Aadmi Party authorities in Punjab on Sunday ordered an inquiry towards 720 non-public faculties for allegedly elevating charges regardless of the federal government’s instructions towards it.

The transfer comes after complaints from mother and father who claimed these faculties disregarded the federal government’s instructions.

The order for inquiry towards faculties was shared by Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on his Twitter deal with.

“Inquiry has been ordered against 720 private schools against whom parents lodged complaints. Strict action will be taken if found guilty,” stated Mr Hayer in his tweet.

720 ਨਿਜੀ ਸਕੂਲ ਜਿੰਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਖਿਲਾਫ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਲੁੱਟ ਦੀਆਂ ਸ਼ਕਾਇਤਾਂ ਮਿਲੀਆਂ ਸਨ, ਜਾਂਚ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ ।

ਦੋਸ਼ੀ ਪਾਏ ਜਾਣ ‘ਤੇ ਸਖਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਵੇਗੀ । pic.twitter.com/vtWPbRGe1E — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) April 23, 2022

Last month, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed all non-public faculties within the state towards growing charges or compelling youngsters to purchase books, uniforms or stationery gadgets from choose retailers.

Addressing the media right here on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang stated that the state authorities was dedicated to making sure high quality and inexpensive fundamental training within the state.

He additional stated that the Education Minister had ordered an inquiry after mother and father claimed that these non-public faculties weren’t following the federal government’s instructions concerning charges and the acquisition of books and uniforms.

Mr Kang stated if any faculty is discovered responsible throughout the inquiry, strict motion can be taken towards it.

