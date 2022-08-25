Sports
Punjab Kings decide not to renew head coach Anil Kumble’s contract: Report | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India spin legend Anil Kumble‘s stint as head coach at Punjab Kings has ended after the IPL franchise determined in opposition to renewing his contract.
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the choice to half methods with Kumble was taken by a board comprising a number of homeowners, together with Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, industrialists Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul and the staff’s chief government officer Satish Menon.
The franchise is on the lookout for a brand new coach, and an announcement is predicted quickly.
Former India captain Kumble was appointed as Punjab Kings head coach forward of the 2020 IPL season. The franchise completed within the decrease half of the factors desk since then.
The Punjab Kings have made it to the IPL playoffs solely twice, with only a single last look in 2014 during which they misplaced to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kumble was in command of the staff in 42 matches, successful 18 and shedding 22 of them. Under him, two of the staff’s matches have been tied.
Kumble had earlier served because the mentor for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier than taking on the teaching duties of the Indian staff in 2016.
Meanwhile, the franchise additionally rubbished hypothesis that Mayank Agarwal could also be changed as captain this yr.
“News reports published by a certain sports news website pertaining to captaincy of the Punjab Kings franchise have been making the rounds in the last few days. We would like to state that no official of the team has issued any statement on the same,” mentioned the franchise.
