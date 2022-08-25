Punjab Kings part ways with Anil Kumble, look for replacement: Reports – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Punjab Kings have determined to not renew the contract with Anil Kumble and half methods with the pinnacle coach after three IPL seasons on Thursday.

The board, comprising of householders of the franchise together with Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia, industrialists Mohit Burman, Karan Paul, and the chief govt officer Satish Menon, took the choice, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Kumble was appointed as the pinnacle coach forward of the 2020 season. The franchise completed within the decrease half of the factors desk since then.

The Kings are recognized to half methods with the coach and captain as nicely after a few seasons. KL Rahul, earlier, main the aspect was not retained after the 2021 season. Kumble, in 2020, was the fifth coach in 5 seasons after Sanjay Bangar in 2014-16, Virender Sehwag in 2017, Brad Hodge in 2018, and Mike Hesson in 2019.

Continuous chopping and altering of the management have affected the franchise fairly adversely. The Kings have made it to the playoffs solely twice, with only a single closing look in 2014 whereby they misplaced to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Anil Kumble’s stint as Punjab Kings head coach has come to an finish after three seasons — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 25, 2022

Kumble had earlier served because the mentor for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier than taking up the teaching obligations for the nationwide aspect in 2016.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours in regards to the sacking of Mayank Agarwal because the captain of the franchise just a few days again. But the officials have denied any such claims.

However, the equations may change as soon as a brand new head coach is chosen and a closing name on the matter be taken.