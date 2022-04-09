Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia star in Gujarat Titans’ dramatic 6-wicket win over Punjab Kings | Cricket News – Times of India

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛! 👌 👌@rahultewatia02 lotions two successive SIXES on the final two deliveries because the @hardikpandya7-… https://t.co/AJpSVIXNsc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649441443000

MUMBAI: Rahul Tewatia smashed a few sixes off the final two deliveries after the proficient Shubman Gill ‘s magnificent 96 off simply 59 balls as Gujarat Titans pulled off a dramatic six-wicket win over Punjab Kings of their IPL match right here on Friday.Chasing 190 for a win, Gill was out within the nineteenth over after hitting 11 fours and a six, adopted by his captain Hardik Pandya (27) within the last over because the Titans wanted 12 runs from the final two balls.

Tewatia (13 not out off 3 balls), who has a popularity of hitting huge sixes in crunch conditions, despatched the final two balls bowled by Odean Smith for maximums at hand the Titans their third win on the trot.

AS IT HAPPENED

The Punjab aspect made an excellent comeback on the dying and so they had been on the verge of a victory solely to be denied by Tewatia in a dramatic style.

Gill, who had hit 84 within the earlier match in opposition to Delhi Capitals, was in imperious kind as he minimize, drove and smacked the Punjab bowlers to carry one finish collectively. He shared 101 runs in 11.2 overs with debutant Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30 balls) to maintain the Titans on the right track within the run chase.

For his unimaginable 96 (59) on the prime, @ShubmanGill is adjudged because the Player of the Match as @gujarat_titans win b… https://t.co/o9dFYF4Vik — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649442113000

Think last-ball sixes – Miandad, Dhoni come to thoughts!Think 2 sixes of the final 2 balls: https://t.co/lW6ugokiO0 — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) 1649442798000

It was not a straightforward chase although because the Titans wanted greater than 11 runs an over after Sudharsan was out off Rahul Chahar (1/41) within the fifteenth over.

Arshdeep Singh (0/31) bowled brilliantly within the 18th over, freely giving simply 5 runs, leaving the Titans to attain 32 from the ultimate two overs.

In a tense end, Gill was out within the penultimate over after his captain had struck two fours off Kagiso Rabada (2/35).

The Titans wanted 19 from the ultimate over bowled by Smith (0/35) and 12 from the final two balls and Tewatia did the unthinkable.

A take a look at the Points Table after Match 1⃣6⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2022 🔽 #PBKSvGT https://t.co/NvbBI0R28l — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649442624000

Earlier, England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, this IPL’s costliest overseas participant, made full use of a fortunate reprieve to smash a second consecutive half century and assist Punjab Kings submit 189 for 9.

Livingstone, who was purchased for Rs 11.5 crore, smashed 64 off simply 27 balls to attain the majority of the runs for Punjab Kings after being requested to bat first.

He shared 52 runs for the third wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (35) to revive the Punjab innings after they had been 43 for two after the powerplay.

Livingstone, who had hit 60 off 32 balls in opposition to Chennai Super Kings within the earlier match, survived by the pores and skin of his enamel within the ninth over, when he was on 14, as Titans captain Hardik Pandya’s foot touched the boundary ropes whereas attempting to take a excessive catch off spinner Rashid Khan (3/22).

The Englishman took full benefit of the ‘life’ given to him as he reached to his fifty off 21 balls. In the top, he struck seven fours and 4 sixes in his quickfire knock.

The potent Gujarat Titans bowling assault made a short comeback with debutant Darshan Nalkande (2/37) and the seasoned Rashid claiming wickets in fast succession.

Nalkande eliminated Jitesh Sharma (23) and Odean Smith (0) off consecutive balls within the 14th over, whereas the wily Rashid dismissed Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan (15) within the house of three balls within the sixteenth over, moreover claiming the wicket of Dhawan earlier.

From 153 for five within the sixteenth over, Punjab had been lowered to 162 for 9 however Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh stitched a beneficial 27-run partnership for the unconquered final wicket to take their aspect to a stiff complete.

Earleir, captain Mayank Agarwal (5) was out cheaply for the third time whereas star England batter Jonny Bairstow’s debut match for Punjab Kings lasted eight balls for as many runs as each fell contained in the powerplay overs.