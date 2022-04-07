Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming | Cricket News

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 16 of the continuing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, on Friday. PBKS are presently fourth within the IPL 2022 factors desk with 4 factors from three video games. In their earlier outing in opposition to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 11, Punjab got here out on prime, successful by 54 runs. Meanwhile, GT are third within the league standings and are unbeaten of their debut season. Gujarat have registered 4 factors in two fixtures and will likely be aiming to take care of that run. In their earlier fixture, they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 14 runs.

When will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match be performed?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will likely be performed on Friday, April 8.

Where will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match be performed?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will likely be performed on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match begin?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will broadcast stay on Star Sports Network.

Where to observe stay streaming of PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The stay streaming of the PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 match will likely be accessible on Hotstar.