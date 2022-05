Abhinav Deshwal wins gold in men’s 10m air pistol at Deaflympics | More sports News – Times of India

Sindhu, Lakshya lead India’s quest for medal at Thomas and Uber Cup Final | Badminton News – Times of India

IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: GT commit harakiri as Daniel Sams’ superb last over seals MI’s second win | Cricket News – Times of India