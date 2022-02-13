World
punjab: Pakistan: Man lynched for allegedly desecrating Quran – Times of India
LAHORE: A mob stoned a middle-aged man to dying in a village of Khanewal district in Pakistan‘s Punjab province for allegedly desecrating the Quran on Saturday.
The occasion occurred in Jungle Dera village when a whole bunch of locals gathered after Maghrib prayers following studies {that a} man had torn and set hearth some pages of the Quran.
The villagers hung the suspect with a tree after which hit him with bricks until he died. No one was keen to hearken to him when he claimed innocence, reported Dawn.
According to an eyewitness, a police group arrived within the village lengthy earlier than the stoning and caught the perpetrator, however the crowd seized him from the fingers of the SHO’s custody.
IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan was requested to offer a report by the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar.
The killing comes at a time when in an identical occasion in Sialkot final December, a Sri Lankan engineer was killed by manufacturing employees for blasphemy, reported the newspaper.
Notably, Pakistan reported a complete of 1,415 instances of blasphemy within the nation since 1947, a assume tank, Centre for Research and Security Studies, mentioned.
According to the assume tank report, a complete of 18 girls and 71 males had been extra-judicially killed over blasphemy from 1947 to 2021. However, as per the assume tank, the precise variety of instances is believed to be larger as not all instances are reported.
“The actual number is believed to be higher because not all blasphemy cases get reported in the press,” the report mentioned, including greater than 70 per cent of the accused had been reported from Punjab.
