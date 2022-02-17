Puppies presumed to have died in Durban house fire | News24

Firefighters are seen on the scene of the blaze in Durban.

Three puppies have been thought to have died when a hearth gutted a house in Durban on Thursday morning.

Garrith Jamieson, Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics spokesperson, mentioned they have been referred to as to a home hearth in Blairmont Avenue within the Bellair space at round 07:10.

He mentioned the home was “well alight” when firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze for greater than an hour, whereas paramedics handled one particular person for minor accidents and smoke inhalation.

Three puppies are presumed to have died within the residence.

“At this stage, it is believed that three puppies are missing, who were in the house, and presumed to be deceased (sic). Firefighters are still battling the blaze,” Jamieson added.

