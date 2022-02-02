Puppy gets super excited to see dad, its reaction will make you smile. Watch

When they’re younger, puppies and kittens usually get extraordinarily excited to see the human they’re very connected to, come again dwelling. This video that was shared on Reddit reveals precisely that type of a second between a cute little pet and its dad.

The video opens to point out the pet sitting whereas looking on the highway. In the body, one may see the pet’s dad parking his automobile and strolling in direction of the lovely fur child. At the very sight of this, the lovable little pooch will get extraordinarily excited and begins wagging its tail repeatedly. “Happy to see dad,” reads the caption to this cute video.

Soon sufficient, the viewers get to see that the human walks as much as his pet and performs with it. He offers it little scratches and rubs. The pet is much more blissful and jumpy in his firm than when he hadn’t arrived. The video concludes to point out the 2 bonding within the cutest and most endearing method potential.

Watch the pet video proper right here:

This video was posted on the subReddit r/aww round 15 hours in the past. So far, it has amassed greater than 12,500 upvotes. It has additionally acquired varied feedback from pet lovers.

“Oh he is smaller than I thought,” noticed a Redditor, adopted by a canine emoji. “That tail wagged the dog,” joked one other, referring to how laborious the lovable pupper wagged its tail. “That is absolutely adorable. Thank you for posting this little piece of heaven,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this pet video?