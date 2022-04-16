Puppy rescued from under debris in Ukraine reunites with human. Watch viral video

A video posted by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Twitter has tugged into the heartstrings of individuals. The video exhibits a number of males rescuing a pet caught beneath particles and reuniting it with its human.

“A village on Donbas was shelled by Russia and a puppy was under the debris. Rescuers were able to save him and give him back to the owner (who himself narrowly escaped death from shelling). Rescue services work 24/7 doing the hardest work and saving lives,” he wrote whereas posting the video. He accomplished his publish with the hashtag #UkraineUnderAttaсk.

The video opens to indicate the rescuers digging by particles to achieve the caught pet. This goes on for a while and eventually, they handle to take out the stranded animal. The clip then goes on to indicate one of many rescuers rigorously selecting up the canine, petting it, and handing it over to its human.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a number of days in the past and since beings shared, the clip has gone viral. In truth, until now, the video has gathered multiple million views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally obtained numerous feedback.

“Animals are our best friends. .. A classic heartwarming example,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Beautiful… If you want to look for someone to “model” your conduct after look no farther! Model these guys!! They took the time to seek out and rescue a pet and return him to his proprietor! What coronary heart!” shared one other. “How beautiful to see this. A little bit of joy and happiness amongst the extreme sadness,” posted a 3rd.

