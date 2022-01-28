Puppy to dog: Pooch grows up with its ‘best friend’. It’s a stuffed toy. Watch

Most pets have that one particular toy that they only can’t let go. This video posted on Instagram exhibits precisely that. It includes an lovable doggo and its favorite stuff toy that no person anticipated it to like for therefore lengthy. The video is so lovable that it’s making folks say ‘aww’.

“Your puppy will destroy that stuffie in one day,” reads the textual content insert within the video. It hints at the truth that many individuals had warned the canine’s human that its delicate toy wouldn’t final for lengthy, ever because it was a pet. The video then goes on to indicate how the pet grew as much as be a cute doggo and continues to cuddle with its favorite delicate toy.

“2.5 years later, still cuddling,” reads the caption that accompanies this candy video. The caption is full with a coronary heart emoticon and a crying emoji. While posting, the hashtag #bestfriendsgoals was additionally used.

Watch the lovable canine video proper right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on December 21. It has garnered greater than 49,000 likes and the numbers solely maintain going up.

“Which one is the stuffed toy? Both are super cuddly and sweet. Getting confused,” reads a remark from an Instagram person. “They will always be besties,” commented one other particular person. “I’ve got a dog who also treasures his toys and doesn’t destroy them. He has a hedgehog that he adores and snuggles with,” narrated a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this lovable video?